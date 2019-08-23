23 Aug 2019

The Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility pays out an additional US$30 million to support the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo

Report
from World Bank
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original

On August 19, 2019, the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) Steering Body approved a request from the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for US$30 million from the Cash Window to finance response activities for the ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting the country. This second payment is in addition to the US$20 million approved in February 2019. These funds will go to support the Government’s 4th Strategic Response Plan (SRP4), which covers the period from July to December 2019.

As a quick-disbursing mechanism, the PEF is capable of transferring funds within days of approval from the Steering Body. These much-needed resources are helping close the financing gap for emergency frontline health responders through the end of September 2019, by when additional pledged funds are expected to become available.

The Government of DRC requested the PEF Steering Body release the payout of US$30 million from the Cash Window directly to WHO. The PEF – a financing mechanism housed at the World Bank, has a Steering Body co-chaired by the World Bank and WHO, comprised of donor country members from Japan, Germany and Australia.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.