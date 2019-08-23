The Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility pays out an additional US$30 million to support the Ebola response in the Democratic Republic of Congo

On August 19, 2019, the Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility (PEF) Steering Body approved a request from the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for US$30 million from the Cash Window to finance response activities for the ongoing Ebola outbreak affecting the country. This second payment is in addition to the US$20 million approved in February 2019. These funds will go to support the Government’s 4th Strategic Response Plan (SRP4), which covers the period from July to December 2019.

As a quick-disbursing mechanism, the PEF is capable of transferring funds within days of approval from the Steering Body. These much-needed resources are helping close the financing gap for emergency frontline health responders through the end of September 2019, by when additional pledged funds are expected to become available.

The Government of DRC requested the PEF Steering Body release the payout of US$30 million from the Cash Window directly to WHO. The PEF – a financing mechanism housed at the World Bank, has a Steering Body co-chaired by the World Bank and WHO, comprised of donor country members from Japan, Germany and Australia.