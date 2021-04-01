Oxfam comment on Democratic Republic of Congo investigation

An Oxfam spokesperson said:

“We can confirm we have suspended two members of Oxfam staff in the Democratic Republic of Congo as part of an ongoing external investigation, which we set up last November, into allegations of abuses of power, including bullying and sexual misconduct. The Charity Commission were notified at the start of the investigation and we have kept them informed about its progress.

“We are acutely aware of our duty to survivors, including in supporting them to speak out safely. We are working hard to conclude the investigation fairly, safely and effectively.”

