Oxfam Briefing - Update 8 August 2018: DRC: The world’s first Ebola outbreak inside a conflict

On 1 August 2018, the DRC Ministry of Health declared a new Ebola epidemic in Beni territory, North Kivu, in north-eastern DRC. As of 6th August, there were 43 cases, of which 16 have been confirmed, and 34 deaths, across 7 health zones, one of which borders Uganda.1 Never before has Ebola struck in an area of chronic insecurity and humanitarian crisis. The challenge for DRC and its international partners is not only to rapidly control deadly Ebola, but to do so in a way that contributes to protecting communities in this vulnerable environment.

DR Congo’s 9th Ebola outbreak, in Equateur Province, was officially declared over on 24 July, after what is considered to be a successful response led by the Ministry of Health. The 10th outbreak is substantially different. It was first identified in Mabalako health zone, and confirmed cases have been there and in Beni health zone – with five other health zones reporting suspected cases, including in the neighbouring province of Ituri. Many of these areas have experienced chronic conflict for 20 years.

CONFLICT-AFFECTED AREA

Between May and July 2018, 46 people were reported murdered in Beni territory, in 29 incidents, most carried out by unknown gunmen, although DRC soldiers were identified as perpetrators in 20% of cases, and armed groups in 10%.2 These deaths added to more than 1100 people that civil society in Beni reports were killed by the ADF/NALU, a key non-state armed group with origins in Uganda, between October 2014 and December 2017, and more than 900 people who were abducted over the same period.3 Reports of mass killings and abductions are ongoing.4

In September 2017, there were 13 armed groups in the Beni area, in some cases controlling access to communities. In early 2018, the DRC army, the FARDC, launched the latest operation against them, leading to new waves of displacement. Non-state armed groups are not, however, the greatest threat to civilians; according to the UN, state security forces were responsible for 64% of extrajudicial killings and summary executions across the country between January and June 2018.5

The latest area affected by Ebola is along a central trade route in Eastern Congo, linking major population hubs in Bunia (366,0006), Beni (230,000), and Butembo (750,000), and the territory of Lubero. Legal and illegal trade also link the area to neighbouring Uganda. Many areas are remote or controlled by armed groups and difficult to reach.

Access to basic services across this region is low due to poor state capacity, poverty, and insecurity. One of the reasons the latest Ebola outbreak was only identified in late July though it may have started weeks before, is that health workers were on strike because their salaries had not been paid since January.7

Women often have even less access to healthcare than men. A recent Oxfam gender analysis in the village of Mangina (where Ebola was first detected in this outbreak) and nearby Cantine, shows how women and girls often suffer worse health then men and boys, but access healthcare less often. It also indicated that cost was a principal barrier to women’s health care, as well as domestic obligations and their lack of autonomy in taking decisions. Generally, displaced people across the community were reported to have less access to health care than their hosts. 30% of respondents also reported that they ‘self-medicated’ rather than go to health centres, and others reported that they went to traditional healers.

The vast majority of households surveyed as part of the gender analysis (82%) said that they had no role in community decision-making, and that all decisions are concentrated in the hands of a few (male) local leaders. Displaced men particularly reported being treated like children and stripped of all status they had in their place of origin, while almost all participants agreed that women play no part in community decision-making.

The UN mission, MONUSCO has a significant presence in Beni. Through the Force Intervention Brigade it has undertaken activities against the ADF/ NALU since 2014. MONUSCO is considered by communities and other armed groups as an active participant in the conflict, and suffered its biggest ever loss of peace keepers in Semiliki, near Beni, in December 2017, when 14 were killed.8

All of this takes place in a country in which 13 million people were already in need of humanitarian aid, 4.5 million people have been forced to flee their homes, more than half since the beginning of 2017, millions are short of food,9 and the UN’s 2018 humanitarian response plan is only 21% funded 8 months into the year.10