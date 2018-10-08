08 Oct 2018

Oxfam Briefing - Update 31 August 2018: Strengthening the Ebola Response in Beni, DRC by Putting Communities at the Centre

Report
from Oxfam
Published on 31 Aug 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (445.92 KB)

The United Nations, the Government of the Democratic Republic of Congo, and non-government organizations (NGOs) have launched a large-scale response to the Ebola outbreak in Beni, North Kivu. The dedication of health workers on the ground, volunteers in communities, and those working to coordinate the response, has had a clear impact on the spread of the virus.

However, sometimes fear, misunderstanding, a lack of two-way information sharing and sensitive communication hinder the response. In the last week of August, there were almost daily suspected deaths in communities, despite clear messages to urgently bring sick people to treatment centres.
The Ebola response is coordinated across 10 specialized commissions that meet daily.1 Every day more than 2,000 people who have had contact with people with the virus (contacts) are visited to check how they are, and as of 30 August, 5,150 people have been vaccinated. New treatments are also being piloted, and at regular and orderly checkpoints along the road, temperatures are taken and hands washed. Information about Ebola is very visible in key areas and large efforts have been made to raise awareness of it among community members.

As of 30 August, 77 people have died, out of 118 confirmed and probable cases. While the number of new cases in the original epicentre, Mangina, is going down, in the last week of August there were seven cases in Beni town, and new alerts in Butembo, a town of over half a million people. To date there have also been three cases in Oicha, a town around which the ADF, a deadly armed group, is very active. Fears remain of the virus taking root in these areas or emerging elsewhere, and the next weeks will be critical.

This note highlights some of the issues people are dealing with. It calls for increased focus on listening to and working with communities. It also argues that more could be done to ensure that organizations working on the ground have the funds they need.

