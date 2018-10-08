Oxfam Briefing - Update 03 October 2018: Crucial Course Corrections for the Ebola Response in Beni, DRC

The DRC government, the UN, national and international NGOs, health workers, local leaders and community members have prevented Ebola getting out of control in Beni, North Kivu, despite the complex context. However, major challenges remain. In the last week of September, almost all response activities were stopped after an armed group attacked Beni, and civil society called for a general strike or ‘ville mort’ in the town. The virus continues to emerge in new areas, including insecure ones, and amongst people who were not previously known to have been in contact with victims. So-called “community resistance” is cited as a daily challenge. Looking ahead to the next phase of the response, now is a critical moment to recalibrate and put more emphasis on building trust and engagement with communities, alongside the essential medical response. A stronger and more independent role for NGOs would also better support scale-up and reinforce quality.

**THE RESPONSE **

Two months since the outbreak was declared in North Kivu on 1 August, there have been 161 cases (confirmed and probable) of Ebola, with 106 deaths (as of 1 October). The number of new cases is now fewer than 10 per week, mostly from known transmission chains. Around 11,500 people have been vaccinated, and nearly 2,000 contacts are visited daily.1 However, the virus is still appearing in new areas, some of them very challenging contexts. There have been seven confirmed cases in Butembo – a large, complex city and key transport hub – since the beginning of September. People avoiding treatment in Beni have carried the virus to the outlying village of Kyavisimi, where access has been restricted by an armed group. In mid-September, there was a confirmed case in the Masereka Health Zone, south of Butembo, another insecure area. Worryingly, there have been two recent cases in Tchomia in Ituri province on Lake Albert, on the border with Uganda, very far from the epicentre of the crisis. The risk for Uganda is increasing.

The weak capacity of the health system in DRC, where nurses have little training and even less equipment, remains a major risk factor. Nineteen health workers have contracted the virus (nearly 13 percent of total cases),2 increasing the risk of transmission via health centres. Efforts to ensure that health posts and centres are secure have been slow, and by mid-September some health workers in Beni were still unvaccinated.3 Referrals to treatment centres can be slow: in mid-September, a woman spent five days in Beni General Hospital showing symptoms before being referred, and a baby who died later in September spent five days at a health centre before referral. In Beni, eight of the 16 deaths at the treatment centre occurred within 24 hours of admission, implying poor diagnostics in health centres and/or people not coming forward when showing symptoms. Although data indicates increased attendance at health centres as medical care has been made free, community members tell Oxfam that some people prefer to go to traditional practitioners because they are afraid of being forced into treatment centres.

Importantly, the brutal attack in Beni on 22 September, when around 21 people were killed, led to anger in the community about the lack of security that they have lived with for so long. Community leaders declared a ‘ville mort’, and this, together with further attacks on Beni and in the nearby town of Oicha the same week, and low-level insecurity due to linked protests, brought the response to a halt for almost a week. While treatment centres continued to operate, all other activities – vaccinations, contact following etc – ceased for several days, which is likely to have a clear impact on the trajectory of the outbreak.