20 Sep 2018

Outbreak response in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Report
from Global Polio Eradication Initiative
Published on 20 Sep 2018 View Original

In a complex environment, partners of the polio programme are working to vaccinate every child. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, emergency response has been ongoing since 2017 to overcome outbreaks of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus, caused by low rates of routine immunization. In the battle to close the outbreak, health workers, partners of the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, Governors of affected provinces, and the Ministry of Health are working together to vaccinate every child. In a context with weak health systems and other high-profile health and humanitarian emergencies, these united efforts are crucial to boost population health and keep all young children safe from paralysis.

View the photostory on GPEI

