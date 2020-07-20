Operational review of exposure to corrupt practices in humanitarian aid implementation mechanisms in the DRC

Following, allegations of fraud, corruption, and sexual exploitation and abuse in the delivery of humanitarian aid in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Adam Smith International was commissioned by DFID to review and report on the situation. International Development Committee Chair, Sarah Champion MP, said:

"This report is yet more evidence of the persistence of sexual exploitation and abuse in the aid sector and shows that more effective steps have to be taken to stamp out this horrific behaviour. Aid is donated to help the poor and vulnerable, not to empower abusers and facilitate further trauma. But all too often, vulnerable women and children are taken advantage of in the most horrendous way.

"Examples of sexual exploitation and abuse -- and the failures of the system to identify and tackle problems -- catalogued in this report back up what my Committee was told last week. We heard how victims and survivors are too scared to report abuse they suffer through shame and possible repercussions, and they do not trust the mechanisms that are meant to protect them."

The publication of the report by Adam Smith International comes after the International Development Committee's evidence session last week on Sexual exploitation and abuse in the aid sector.

Members heard evidence of sexual exploitation and abuse by aid workers on beneficiaries from experts and whistleblowers. There was a consistent theme of some aid workers using their control of access to life-preserving aid to force the world's most vulnerable women and children into sex acts. The Committee also heard further testimony that these women and children only rarely felt able or confident to report abuse via the channels and mechanisms currently provided.

For example, former aid worker Alina Potts outlined three cases brought to her attention. A Syrian refugee in Lebanon explained that she was expected to "go out" with an aid worker in return for assistance, women and girls in Uganda were told to "fall in love" with aid workers in order to get more food, and at a Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh, an aid worker threatened to take food rations away if a girl did not have sex with him.

Due to high rates of illiteracy, many of those exploited were unable to read aid workers logos, preventing them from identifying the organisation implicated and reporting the abuse . This was compounded by fear of consequencesif they do report -- from other aid workers, local officials or their own community.

The Committee heard how the priority of some senior management was to protect the reputation of the organisation above all else, leading to reporting of sexual abuse being pushing underground, reflecting findings of the DRC report.

The Committee will continue its inquiry into Sexual exploitation and abuse: next steps when the House of Commons returns in September.

The video for the International Development Committee's session can be watched online. The transcript for the evidence session will be published on Tuesday 21 July.

