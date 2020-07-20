EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In 2019,the Humanitarian Country Team and Joint Anti‐Fraud Taskforce commissioned an ‘Operational Review of Exposure to Corrupt Practices in Humanitarian Aid Implementation Mechanisms in the DRC’ (hereafter known as “the Operational Review”). The objectives of the Operational Review include an analysis of corruption and fraud risks throughout the project cycle and supply chains and an examination of the effectiveness of existing prevention and mitigation measures. An approach of qualitative appreciative inquiry was used including an analysis of the risks to aid integrity. This report presents these findings, their conclusions, and proposed solutions to reduce risks in a manner that is realistic, adapted to the needs, actionable and affordable. The report is based on field consultations with 402 stakeholders across the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), in the provinces of Kinshasa, North Kivu, South Kivu and Tanganyika.

Years of instability, violence, and state decay, in particular in certain areas, have resulted in a chronic humanitarian crisis with successive waves of peaks of humanitarian needs in the DRC, with particular presence in its eastern region. The operation of humanitarian aid has been further complicated by regional instability and long‐standing dynamics of marginalisation and identity politics. The resulting undulations of chronic crisis have seen the delivery of aid rely increasingly on the use of cash and voucher assistance, the introduction of rapid response mechanisms, and daily management of operations in locations governed by shifting allegiances amongst armed forces and groups.