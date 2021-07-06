Operation Update: Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda | Emergency Appeal — Mount Nyiragongo Eruption: Complex Multi-hazard Emergency, Appeal n°: MDRNYIRA21

Summary:

Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC):

Following the announcement of the authorities to evacuate areas at risk due to the risk of further eruptions of Mt Nyiragongo, over 450,000 people or nearly 40% of the total population, were displaced from Goma and Nyiragongo. By the 11th of June, IOM reported that 80% of the displaced had returned.

Some people remained displaced as they have no home to return to. For those whose houses were directly affected by the lava and who are still staying in collective shelters in Nyiragongo, immediate priorities include shelter and access to WASH services. A medium to long-term approach to shelter needs is a priority.

Those who remain displaced in collective shelters have limited access to sanitation. Where latrines are available, they are dirty and poorly maintained. Although water is being trucked daily to the affected areas, the quantity is not sufficient to meet the needs. In some of the affected areas, access to water was already a problem prior to the volcanic eruption and an exit strategy for the water trucking will be important.

The livelihoods of people who were living in the areas covered by the lava have been affected, but the extent of the needs is not yet known.