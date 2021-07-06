DR Congo + 1 more
Operation Update: Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda | Emergency Appeal — Mount Nyiragongo Eruption: Complex Multi-hazard Emergency, Appeal n°: MDRNYIRA21
Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC):
Following the announcement of the authorities to evacuate areas at risk due to the risk of further eruptions of Mt Nyiragongo, over 450,000 people or nearly 40% of the total population, were displaced from Goma and Nyiragongo. By the 11th of June, IOM reported that 80% of the displaced had returned.
Some people remained displaced as they have no home to return to. For those whose houses were directly affected by the lava and who are still staying in collective shelters in Nyiragongo, immediate priorities include shelter and access to WASH services. A medium to long-term approach to shelter needs is a priority.
Those who remain displaced in collective shelters have limited access to sanitation. Where latrines are available, they are dirty and poorly maintained. Although water is being trucked daily to the affected areas, the quantity is not sufficient to meet the needs. In some of the affected areas, access to water was already a problem prior to the volcanic eruption and an exit strategy for the water trucking will be important.
The livelihoods of people who were living in the areas covered by the lava have been affected, but the extent of the needs is not yet known.
COVID-19 is a risk to the population affected by the volcano especially since they are living in a small space where there is overcrowding. CEA teams are working to sensitise the population on measures to prevent spread of the disease and what options are available for managing the disease.
Rwanda:
A one week-long multi partner post disaster assessment revealed that 2,673 houses were damaged as a result of the earthquake out of which 348 houses were completed damaged. Besides, the assessment identified a further 317 families that are living along a created fault-line were to be relocated. However, according to geological information of Rwaza cell in Rugerero Sector, the relocation may affect 1,841 HHs if the area is found to be unsuitable and unsafe for habitation. If this will be the case, then the government would establish an Integrated Development Project (IDP model Village) at Muhira site.
The assessment also prioritised medium to long term plans including review of Rwanda Urban Planning and Building Code; capacity building for professionals and laymen in construction sector and review of Rubavu District Detailed Urban Master Plan considering earthquake prone areas.
The response will be fully dedicated to displaced Rwandese after the closure of all four earlier established camps for the Congolese. The last camp was closed on 14th June with 23 families (56 people) after they were moved to another district. The immediate needs of these families continue to be food, water, transitional shelter, health especially pre-hospital care with closure of Rubavu main district hospital, and PGI.
One COVID-19 case was detected from the refugees from DRC and as a result measures were put in place to increase knowledge on preventive measures so as to prevent further spread in the camps.