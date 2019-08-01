01 Aug 2019

One year into the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, city of Goma faces risk of spread

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original

Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, July 31, 2019 — One year on since the Ebola outbreak was first declared in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of Congo the disease continues to spread with 2,690 cases and 1,803 deaths, a 67% case fatality rate. The city of Goma has seen its second confirmed death as the result of infection which could lead to the first active transmission of the disease inside the regional capital of an estimated two million inhabitants.

Andre Heller, Ebola Response Director at the International Rescue Committee, said, “The second confirmed case of Ebola in Goma is very alarming. This outbreak is far from under control. The IRC has been engaging in infection prevention and control in major health centers in Goma, scaling up in the city in an effort to stem the spread of the virus here as we do in other hotspots surrounding Beni and Butembo.”

The IRC has been responding to the Ebola outbreak in North Kivu since its declaration in August last year working in more than 70 health facilities throughout Beni, Mabalako, Butembo and Goma and leading on infection prevention and control (IPC). The IRC is also working in women’s and children’s protection, and integrating Ebola-related protection concerns in areas where the IRC supports primary health care services.

The IRC has been working in the Democratic Republic of Congo since 1996 responding to the humanitarian crisis in the east. It has since evolved into one of the largest providers of humanitarian assistance and post-conflict development, with life-saving programming in health, economic recovery, women’s and children’s protection, and livelihoods.

