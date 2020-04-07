Official position of the Congolese Government on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (S/2020/226)

Introduction

The present position relates to the periodic assessment of the mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) which, in accordance with Security Council resolution 2502 (2019) adopted on 19 December 2019, expires on 20 December 2020.

The Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo wishes to provide information to the members of the Security Council regarding various vital questions and the issues that should be addressed in the plenary debate r elated to the report of the Secretary-General on MONUSCO of 18 March 2020 (S/2020/214).

Important questions discussed

With regard to the issues addressed in the report of the Secretary-General on MONUSCO and the general development of the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, this official position covers the following aspects: