Nyiragongo Volcanic Crisis: Situation and Needs Overview - Executive Summary

SITUATION OVERVIEW

450,000 people were displaced and evacuated after the Nyiragongo volcano erupts.

The majority (over 80%) returned to their localities or neighborhoods of origin.

4,051 households are currently living in collective centers and temporary sites (IOM/DIVA).

An unknown number are living with host families in Nyiragongo.

IDPs in Saké: 335 households in a collective center.

IDPs in Minova: 464 households in host families

IMPACT ON LIVELIHOOD

According to the preliminary results of FAO remote sensing study, 279 ha of agricultural land and crops were highly affected, 1,252 ha moderately affected and 727 ha slightly affected, for a total of 2,261 ha. This study also takes into account other damages caused by the heat of the lava, the ashes, and the gas of the volcano.

PRE-CRISIS SITUATION

1,149,300 people were living in the Nyiragongo health zone, north of Goma city, before the crisis. 49.1% were men and 50.9% women. As per the 2017 census, 72.9% of the population were living on less than 1 USD per day and the human development index in the zone was 0,440.

The volcanic eruption is the latest crisis on top of years of conflict and suffering which remains the main driver of acute food insecurity in parts of Goma, combined with economic shocks. Furthermore, an as well compounding situation as the effect of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

In the Nyiragongo health zone, on April 2021, several episodes of intercommunal violence were recorded; they have their origins in the land issues as well as from a general increase in violence in North Kivu during the first half of the year.

IMPACT OF THE VOLCANIC ERUPTION

450,000 people have been displaced and evacuated following the eruption of the volcano Nyiragongo, in which some IDPs live on collective centres, informal sites, and others hosted in host families.

Over 2,400 residential buildings have been destroyed in Ngangi, Bushara, Bungerera, Mujoga, Mugerwa, Kisheke, and Kibati.

Between 110 and 120 households may have lost their fields and crops and approximately 279 ha of the agricultural land was destroyed. Most of the crops and livestock are gone due to lava as well as ashes.

The volcanic ashes have also affected children with a reported increase in respiratory diseases.

Following the eruption of the volcano and the lava flow, the 4 main cisterns north of Goma, near the village of Bushara(Munigi Health Area), were destroyed or seriously damaged. These cisterns are the main, or even single, water points available to the communities of the Nyiragongo health zone.