Note to correspondents – on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (18 June 2022)

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General

The Secretary-General remains concerned by the security situation in eastern DRC. He calls on all Congolese armed groups to participate unconditionally in the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS), and on foreign armed groups to immediately disarm and return to their countries of origin.

The Secretary-General reaffirms his support to national and regional efforts to promote peace and stability in the DRC and the Great Lakes region, including through the Nairobi process, and the upcoming Heads of States conclave. In this regard, the Secretary-General expresses appreciation for President Kenyatta’s efforts in the pursuit of peace and security in the region.