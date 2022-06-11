Note to correspondents – on the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Stephane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General In response to questions regarding the situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Spokesperson has the following to say:

We are concerned over the deteriorating security situation in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), and the increase of attacks against civilians by the Cooperative for Development of the Congo (CODECO) and the M23 as well as the on-going presence of other foreign armed groups, including the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), Red Tabara and the Forces Démocratique pour la libération de Rwanda (FDLR), which continue to pose a threat to regional stability.

We call on all armed groups to immediately cease all forms of violence. We urge Congolese armed groups to participate unconditionally in the Disarmament, Demobilization, Community Recovery and Stabilization Program (P-DDRCS), and foreign armed groups to immediately disarm and return to their countries of origin.

We reaffirm our strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of the DRC and strongly condemn the use of proxies.

We welcome and support ongoing national and regional political efforts to accompany the disarmament of armed groups, including by President Félix Tshisekedi of the DRC and President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya through the Nairobi process. MONUSCO is also working closely with the Office of the Special Envoy for the Great Lakes region to promote non-military measures for the disarmament of foreign armed groups.

We also welcome the nomination of President João Lourenço of Angola by the African Union to defuse tensions between the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Rwanda. The UN fully supports these political efforts.

In North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri, MONUSCO is impartially and robustly protecting civilians and helping to neutralize armed groups, as mandated by the Security Council.

In delivering on its protection of civilians mandate, MONUSCO continues to ensure its support to the FARDC is in strict compliance with the United Nations Human Rights Due Diligence Policy. This is to ensure that the Mission’s support to non-United Nations security forces is consistent with the Organization’s purposes and principles as set out in the Charter of the United Nations and obligations under international law.

We are deeply concerned about reports of increased hate speech in the country against some particular communities, including in the context of the M23’s resurgence. Hate speech must be confronted proactively.

MONUSCO and the United Nations Country Team, have consistently and unconditionally condemned such discourse. Working closely with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and the UN Special Adviser for Genocide Prevention, the United Nations Country Team contributes to combatting hate speech by engaging with authorities at the local, provincial and national levels as well as with journalists and civil society, to condemn such discourse and supports the prosecution of those who propagate it. MONUSCO and the United Nations also mobilize opinion leaders and influencers to speak against hate speech, including on the Mission’s Radio Okapi, in public forums and on social media.

Stéphane Dujarric,

Spokesman for the Secretary-General New York, 11 June 2022