09 Jun 2018

Norway contributing to Ebola response in DR Congo

Report
from Government of Norway
Published on 25 May 2018 View Original

The Government has decided to provide NOK 10 million to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) response to the current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo. NOK 2 million of this amount will be used on equipment developed in Norway and specialist personnel who will train health care workers in the use of this equipment.

‘Medical preparedness and a swift international response to the Ebola outbreak in DR Congo are essential if we are to prevent a new Ebola epidemic,’ said Minister of Foreign Affairs Ine Eriksen Søreide.

‘Norway is one of only a few countries in the world to have the equipment and expertise to transport highly infectious patients safely. The Government has therefore decided to donate units for single-patient transport, called the EpiShuttle, to DR Congo. We will also put together a team that can train personnel on behalf of WHO in the country,’ said Minister of Health and Care Services Bent Høie.

The EpiShuttle single-patient units have been developed in Norway and make it possible to transport infected people to isolation wards safely, while giving them treatment on the way. The team will be made up of two to four specialists from the Norwegian National Unit for CBRNE Medicine at Oslo University Hospital, and will give essential training in using the infection control equipment.

The Norwegian authorities are engaged in an ongoing dialogue with both WHO and the EU on the provision of additional assistance, should the situation deteriorate further.

Press contacts:
Press officer on duty for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +47 23 95 00 02.
Press officer on duty for the Ministry of Health and Care Services: +47 948 49 749.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.