26 Feb 2019

North Kivu, DRC: MSF Ebola centre not functional after violent attack

Report
from Médecins Sans Frontières
Published on 26 Feb 2019 View Original

Ebola response at risk of failing without gaining acceptance of communities Tuesday, February 26, 2019 — Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has suspended activities in an Ebola Treatment Centre in Katwa, North Kivu, the international medical organization announced today. This comes after a violent attack on 24 February when the facility was partially burnt down.

At 10 pm on 24 February, unidentified assailants attacked the MSF-managed Ebola Treatment Centre in Katwa. After throwing stones at the facility, they set parts of the structure on fire and destroyed wards and equipment. The brother of a patient died while reportedly trying to escape the scene. The exact circumstances of his death are still unclear at this point.

“This attack was traumatic for patients, their relatives and staff present inside the centre at the time,” said Emmanuel Massart, MSF’s Emergency Coordinator in Katwa. “We managed to relocate all four confirmed and six suspected patients to nearby treatment centres, but this attack has crippled our ability to respond to what is now the epicentre of the outbreak.”

“Although the reasons behind the attack are unclear and such violence is unacceptable, what we know is that the actors of the Ebola response – MSF included – have failed to gain the trust of a significant part of the population,” said Meinie Nicolai, MSF’s General Director currently visiting North Kivu. “All those involved in this response must change their approach and truly engage with the grievances and fears of the communities.”

Previous Ebola outbreaks have demonstrated the importance of gaining the acceptance of the community. Without the communities trust, the sick and dead remain hidden and health workers risk being threatened or assailed.

More than six months after the beginning of the Ebola outbreak in North-Kivu and Ituri, the epidemic is not under control with more than 870 confirmed patients and more than 540 deaths. After some successes in stopping transmission in the initial epicentres of Mangina and Beni, and some ancillary locations such as Tchomia, Mutwanga, and Masereka, the epidemic has spread from four to 19 health zones. People continue to die in the community, and become infected in health centres, and the majority of new cases cannot be traced to known Ebola cases.

MSF activities in the Ebola response continue in Butembo, Bunia, Bwena Sura, Kayna and Biena.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.