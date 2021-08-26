Nord-Kivu: Caritas participe à l’atténuation de l’impact socioéconomique de la Covid19 dans la Zone de Santé de Karisimbi en ville de Goma

Goma, August 25, 2021 (caritasdev.cd): Caritas-Développement Goma is currently contributing to reducing the spread of Covid19 and mitigating the socio-economic impact of this pandemic on vulnerable communities in the Province North Kivu, specifically in the Health Zone (ZS) of Karisimbi. Initially planned for a period of six months, this project, called PRAIVEC, is funded by NORAD (Norwegian Agency for International Development), via Caritas Norway, in partnership with Caritas Congo Asbl.

Encouraging results

After a workshop to identify behaviors, attitudes and local practices favorable to the spread of covid19 in ZS Karisimbi, 18 community agents, criers capacity, were deployed to raise awareness against Covid19 in 12 targeted agglomerations, indicates the Narrative Report of the 1 st tranche of PRAIVEC, covering the period from December 2020 to May 2021.

In the same vein, 831 people were reached by peer educators using awareness messages against Covid19, focused on the promotion of barrier measures (hand washing, physical distancing, correct wearing of masks, etc.), with banners, posters and leaflets. This activity targeted more groups at high risk of catching this pandemic: elderly people, young orphans or street children, vendors, students, money changers, gas station attendants, transporters, patients frequenting the centers. health, sales of communications units, people with chronic pathology (Diabetes, hypertension, HIV-AIDS, etc.).

In the meantime, the *Sauti ya Enjili, **Colombe Fm* and Radio Maria radios have facilitated the broadcasting of awareness programs on prevention against Covid19 as part of the PRAIVEC project. A television sketch was broadcast on Mishapi voice TV and Hope channel .

PRAIVEC also provides food support to certain targeted beneficiaries. Thus, in favor of orphans, “we have given food to the Don Bosco Ngangi orphanage, a center which currently accommodates 86 vulnerable children whose age varies between 0 and 12 years. There were 450 kg of maize flour, 400 kg of beans, 20 kg of vegetable oil and 40 salted fish, " advised Mr. Abbot Richard Muhindo, Director of Caritas Goma, in the report of the 1 st part of the PRAIVEC.

In the same way, the old people lodged in the hospice "WAZEHE NI HAZINE ", located in the KATOYI district, received 1,250 kg of corn flour, 1,200 kg of beans and 180 kg of vegetable oil.

As for Covid19 patients, suspected cases and cases in quarantine, 52 targeted cases (including 6 interned at CTCo Virunga) and 46 followed at home received food support, with great satisfaction. At the CTCo Virunga level, patients received 3 meals a day. This ration, although defined in advance, was not a diet adapted to chronic pathologies (Diabetes, Hypertension, etc.) in certain particular cases. This is why this ration was given on the basis of the menu proposed by the doctor of the CTCo (Covid19 Treatment Center). The ration given to Covid19 Patients in quarantine was then 1,000 kg of rice, 900 kg of beans, 80 salted fish, 200 liters of vegetable oils and 80 sachets of cooking salt.

In addition, materials were handed over to the laboratory and CTCo of the Virunga General Hospital. These include in particular Protection Kits for female personnel, Special FFP3 or similar protective masks, protective glasses and / or face shields, Sodium hypochlorite or similar (liters), Body bags and / or plastic bags for waste infected, etc.

With this in mind, the capacities of local health structures and facilities in ZS Karisimbi have been strengthened in the prevention and management of emergencies related to the fight against Covid19.

A beneficial project for the population; but, needs remain enormous

The PRAIVEC project remains a model project, because it got off to a good start. It took into account socioeconomic aspects that were once forgotten by humanitarian workers. It responded to the real needs of the zone where certain technical and financial partners had just withdrawn, according to the zone chief doctor, Dr OBADI. It is true that it is not the first Covid 19 project, but it is the first to help the many old people as well as orphans and vulnerable children living in the area. While the project has been beneficial in several ways, the needs remain enormous, the report concludes. The sensitizations were made, but a doubt continues to reign in the chief of the population. Some still think that Covid19 is an imaginary disease.

It should be noted that the city of Goma, with two urban ZS (ZS Goma and ZS Karismbi), is the current epicenter of the covid19 disease due to its high case fatality rate (overall case fatality of 8% vs. national).

The entire population of the Diocese of Goma, and more particularly of the Karisimbi Health Zone, thanks Caritas and its partners plus the PRAIVEC project and wishes its protocol renewal. This is justified by the occurrence of the 3 rd wave of Covid19 associated with the volcanic eruption which increased the risk of contamination. This requires the revision of the project implementation schedule. This will allow, among other things, to carry out certain other activities of the said project, linked in particular to food security and the strengthening of the beneficiaries' means of subsistence.

As a reminder, this Support Project for prevention, mitigation of the socio-economic impact and monitoring against the COVID-19 pandemic in the 5 most affected provinces in the DRC (PRAIVEC-RDC) is being carried out in the provinces of KINSHASA, Kongo Central, Haut-Katanga, North-Kivu and South-Kivu.

Guy-Marin Kamandji