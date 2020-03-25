NGO readiness for Ebola: a practical roadmap

by Stacey Mearns, Kiryn Lanning and Michelle Gayer

The Ebola outbreak in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), declared on 1 August 2018, is the secondlargest in history. The DRC shares its borders with nine countries, all of which are at high risk for an Ebola outbreak given the regular cross-border movement of people, goods and services in the region. NGOs are increasingly playing a critical role in Ebola responses, complementing and contributing to the efforts of national governments and UN agencies. Yet there is little guidance to support NGO preparedness for Ebola.

Ebola outbreaks can challenge NGOs’ capabilities in many ways; effectively preparing for Ebola within an NGO is a complex undertaking involving many departments across all levels of the organisation. The existing World Health Organization (WHO) Ebola preparedness checklist is intended for use by national governments preparing for Ebola, and as such does not fully consider the crossdepartmental and multi-dimensional actions required within NGOs. Furthermore, existing NGO general emergency preparedness plans and approaches, which typically take an all-hazards approach, do not fully align with the preparedness required for a specific and imminent risk such as Ebola.

The International Rescue Committee (IRC) currently has country offices and pre-existing programming in five of the nine high-risk countries. To assist Country Programmes operating within these countries, the IRC developed an Ebola Readiness Roadmap to support Ebola preparedness actions. This article looks at the IRC’s approach to Ebola readiness in these high-risk countries, and presents the Roadmap as one way to support operational practice for NGOs preparing for an outbreak.

Read the full report here