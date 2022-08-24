News Alert: New Confirmed Case of Ebola in Democratic Republic of Congo

A year after the most recent outbreak was declared over, a new case of Ebola was confirmed in the city of Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo. Testing showed the 46-year-old woman who died at the hospital after being admitted on August 15 was carrying the same strain that killed 2,300 people during the 2018-2020 outbreak in North Kivu and Ituri provinces.

Whitney Elmer, Mercy Corps Country Director for Democratic Republic of Congo, says:

"We know that deep mistrust by communities and lack of acceptance has been a significant gap in past responses and efforts to contain Ebola outbreaks in DRC. Community mobilization and engagement are essential to containing the spread of the virus and must be at the heart of any response."

"While Ebola is endemic to DRC, the emergence of any new case is cause for concern, particularly given the uptick in conflict and displacement in this region that is already straining humanitarian responses. Proactive action can prevent and control the spread of the infection. Authorities must support and strengthen community structures so they can feel in control and aware and seek help as soon as they get sick. This approach can complement public health actions to contain the spread of the virus."

Mercy Corps responded to the last significant Ebola outbreak in Beni, Butembo, and Goma by supporting communities to prevent the spread of the virus, reaching 3.7 million people in the DRC in 2020.