Needs Assessment Report Ituri, DRC (May 16, 2018)

Contacts: Bashiru Bah, Team Lead, Bashiru.Bah@rescue.org Emily Bishop, Assessment Lead Emily.Bishop@rescue.org.

Data Collection: May 5-8, 2018, Bunia, Ituri, DRC. Multi-sector, with an emphasis on health, violence prevention and response, and economic recovery.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In response to the outbreak of violence in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the IRC conducted a multi-sector needs assessment from May 5-8, 2018. Nine locations were determined to be the most appropriate for the primary population of concern, which was internally displaced persons (IDPs) who fled to Bunia because their villages were burned. These nine locations were comprised of four spontaneous settlements – two officially recognized by the government, and two unofficial – and the remaining five sites were districts in Bunia where the population of concern is living with host families. Key findings include:

 A ranking exercise done by all focus groups determined that the top three priorities are shelter, food, and replacing NFIs that were left behind, lost or stolen at the time of displacement. These NFIs are primarily noted as kitchen utensils, sleeping mats and bedding.

 In the same ranking exercise, when asked how they would spend their money if given cash, the top three priorities were the same, in the same order - shelter, food and replacing NFIs.

 When Key Informants were asked what the top three priorities are for the community (either the IDP site or host community), the most common answers, in order of priority were: food, shelter, and health.

 Respondents noted insufficient access to water, either through limited potable water sources, paying for water in host communities, or a safe place to bathe.

 Minimal protection services, including for women and children are currently in place.