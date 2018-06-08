08 Jun 2018

Needs Assessment Report Ituri, DRC (May 16, 2018)

Report
from International Rescue Committee
Published on 16 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (517.74 KB)

Contacts: Bashiru Bah, Team Lead, Bashiru.Bah@rescue.org Emily Bishop, Assessment Lead Emily.Bishop@rescue.org.
Data Collection: May 5-8, 2018, Bunia, Ituri, DRC. Multi-sector, with an emphasis on health, violence prevention and response, and economic recovery.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In response to the outbreak of violence in Ituri province in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the IRC conducted a multi-sector needs assessment from May 5-8, 2018. Nine locations were determined to be the most appropriate for the primary population of concern, which was internally displaced persons (IDPs) who fled to Bunia because their villages were burned. These nine locations were comprised of four spontaneous settlements – two officially recognized by the government, and two unofficial – and the remaining five sites were districts in Bunia where the population of concern is living with host families. Key findings include:

 A ranking exercise done by all focus groups determined that the top three priorities are shelter, food, and replacing NFIs that were left behind, lost or stolen at the time of displacement. These NFIs are primarily noted as kitchen utensils, sleeping mats and bedding.

 In the same ranking exercise, when asked how they would spend their money if given cash, the top three priorities were the same, in the same order - shelter, food and replacing NFIs.

 When Key Informants were asked what the top three priorities are for the community (either the IDP site or host community), the most common answers, in order of priority were: food, shelter, and health.

 Respondents noted insufficient access to water, either through limited potable water sources, paying for water in host communities, or a safe place to bathe.

 Minimal protection services, including for women and children are currently in place.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.