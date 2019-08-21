A Multi-Year Thematic Evaluation of DFID’s Multi-Year Humanitarian Funding Approach in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Summative Evaluation Report

Executive summary

Introduction

In early 2014 DFID commissioned Valid Evaluations (VE) to carry out a thematic evaluation of its Multi-Year Humanitarian Financing (MYHF, or MY) approach in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan and Pakistan. This forms a part of the Humanitarian Innovation and Evidence Programme (HIEP) and is one of a number of studies into new or emerging humanitarian approaches. This report summarises the findings for the DRC and is one of four summative country reports. A final synthesis report draws together the overall findings of the evaluation.

The longitudinal study, with substantive research carried out between 2015 and 2017, set out to answer three questions focusing on resilience, early response and value for money in the context of multi-year funding.

The evaluation used exploratory research techniques, allowing an understanding of the factors that shaped how different people coped with shocks and stresses. An additional study looking at the cost of ill health was then commissioned.

Primary research took place in three districts of North and South Kivu (also referred to as ‘the Kivus’) respectively. The provinces were chosen because they were in receipt of DFID MYHF and have been amongst the worst hit of the DRC’s conflict-affected provinces.

The evaluation conducted 431 individual interviews with 169 different households over the course of two years, and periodic focus group discussions in each of the 17 villages studied. During this time there was conflict in Masisi in North Kivu, which then led to a cholera outbreak amongst those displaced, and flooding and landslides in Kalehe, South Kivu that destroyed or damaged over 50 houses. A separate survey with a sample of 510 households was conducted to look at the cost to households of ill health.