21 Aug 2019

A Multi-Year Thematic Evaluation of DFID’s Multi-Year Humanitarian Funding Approach in the Democratic Republic of Congo: Summative Evaluation Report

Report
from Government of the United Kingdom, Institute of Development Studies
Published on 30 Apr 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (7.93 MB)

Executive summary

Introduction

In early 2014 DFID commissioned Valid Evaluations (VE) to carry out a thematic evaluation of its Multi-Year Humanitarian Financing (MYHF, or MY) approach in Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Sudan and Pakistan. This forms a part of the Humanitarian Innovation and Evidence Programme (HIEP) and is one of a number of studies into new or emerging humanitarian approaches. This report summarises the findings for the DRC and is one of four summative country reports. A final synthesis report draws together the overall findings of the evaluation.

The longitudinal study, with substantive research carried out between 2015 and 2017, set out to answer three questions focusing on resilience, early response and value for money in the context of multi-year funding.

The evaluation used exploratory research techniques, allowing an understanding of the factors that shaped how different people coped with shocks and stresses. An additional study looking at the cost of ill health was then commissioned.

Primary research took place in three districts of North and South Kivu (also referred to as ‘the Kivus’) respectively. The provinces were chosen because they were in receipt of DFID MYHF and have been amongst the worst hit of the DRC’s conflict-affected provinces.

The evaluation conducted 431 individual interviews with 169 different households over the course of two years, and periodic focus group discussions in each of the 17 villages studied. During this time there was conflict in Masisi in North Kivu, which then led to a cholera outbreak amongst those displaced, and flooding and landslides in Kalehe, South Kivu that destroyed or damaged over 50 houses. A separate survey with a sample of 510 households was conducted to look at the cost to households of ill health.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb da un paso más hacia el multilingüismo

Los visitantes recientes del sitio móvil de ReliefWeb habrán notado que contamos con una nueva herramienta… En la esquina superior derecha del sitio ahora está disponible un selector de idiomas.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.