Ms Gufran Al-Nadaf, Swedish Ambassador for Children and Armed Conflict gets into a dialogue with children during her visit in the DRC

Swedish Ambassador for Children and Armed Conflict, Her Excellency Ms Gufran Al-Nadaf, is ending a visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) with UNICEF. In order to get a better understanding of the impact of the armed conflict on children in the DRC and to strengthen her advocacy work, the Ambassador has met with children who were directly involved in fighting as well as with children whose communities are impacted.

Sweden is currently a member of the United Nations Security Council. The country also serves as chair of the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict. To further strengthen Swedish particular attention for the issue of children in armed conflict, Sweden appointed Ms Gufran Al-Nadaf as Swedish Ambassador for Children and Armed Conflict. Sweden has identified four priories for its work regarding Children and Armed Conflict (CAAC): implementing the CAAC-agenda, children’s right to have their voices heard, children’s right to education and Children’s right to health, including mental health.

Before her current visit in the DRC, the Ambassador already visited other several countries where children are affected by armed conflict. Her next visit will bring the Ambassador to Jordan.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been faced with armed conflicts for more than twenty years, particularly in the east of the country. In the last two years, violence also affected the Kasai region. The impact of these crises on children is diverse and devastating. As an example, according to UNICEF and its partners, up to 3,000 children are directly involved in fighting in the provinces of South Kivu and Tanganyika. Many more children in the DRC has witnessed cruel acts of violence, including murders of their loved-ones. Violence also impacts the basic services as schools are being attacked and health centers looted. In the northeastern province of Ituri, interethnic clashed lead to the attacks on more than 130 schools, leaving thousands of children without access to education. Recently UNICEF warned that in the Kasai region, 400,000 children are suffering from severe acute malnutrition after they fled violence and lived for months in the bush without access to health care, water and sanitation.

The visit of Her Excellency Ms Gufran Al-Nadaf to DRC is focused on the capital city of Kinshasa and Goma, the province of North Kivu in the east of the country. After a meeting with the Minister of Interior of North Kivu, the Ambassador has been meeting with children. She spoke with a group of children in a UNICEF-supported Center of Transition and Orientation for children that were associated with armed groups. In this center, children receive medical, psychosocial and education care while their families and communities are traced and their reintegration in prepared. UNICEF and its partners have assisted and reintegrated 4.352 children throughout the country last year.

The impact of armed conflict and violence goes beyond the issue of children being directly involved in the conflict. To better capture the far reaching impact of the violence on children, the Ambassador also met with children whose communities have been affected by the violence. In her role as advocate for children affected by armed conflict, Ms Al-Nadaf was also happy to get into a dialogue with the provincial children’s parliament, whose members are strong advocates for children’s rights in general and the rights of children affected by armed conflict in particular.

The main topics and concerns raised by the children in the meetings were related to the need for security and peace to return and for children to be able to continue their education. They want to be able to dream about a brighter future and to feel secure. The Ambassador promised to take their voices to the United Nations Security Council through the Working Group on Children and armed Conflict.

The support of Sweden in DRC

Sweden and UNICEF have a last standing collaboration in the DRC, in particular for children affected by armed conflict as well as in humanitarian assistance. The Swedish long-term support to the programs for children formerly associated with armed groups has enabled thousands of children to get emergency support, to return to school or to learn a profession allowing them to regain their place in family and society. Sweden is also an important humanitarian partner of UNICEF. In order to build peace and ensure respect for the rights of all children – including the most vulnerable – it is essential to provide people affected by conflict and crises with the necessary humanitarian assistance and to strengthen the resilience of communities. The Swedish contribution to humanitarian assistance is important to support people affected by conflict and crises, to facilitate the return to normalcy and to ensure peace and stability.

