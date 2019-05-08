08 May 2019

More Resources Needed to Control Ebola Outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo, Secretary-General Says, Urging All Congolese Leaders to Work Together

Report
from UN Secretary-General
SG/SM/19571
8 MAY 2019

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:

The Secretary-General is concerned by the number of new Ebola cases in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo. He reiterates the support of the whole United Nations system for efforts to end the outbreak.

The Secretary-General commends the Government, institutions and people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo on the response to date, which has contained the current outbreak within parts of two provinces.

He applauds the bravery of security, health and humanitarian workers who have put their lives on the line in a challenging environment marked by conflict and insecurity, including attacks on Ebola treatment centres and health‑care facilities. They have vaccinated over 100,000 people and saved the lives of hundreds of people who have contracted the disease.

Despite these efforts, the outbreak is now in its tenth month and has claimed more than 1,000 lives. The Secretary-General expresses his condolences to the families of the victims.

With important shifts in the response now being implemented, the Secretary‑General has emphasized his commitment to a collective United Nations‑wide approach, both in Kinshasa, where the United Nations is led by his Special Representative, and in the areas affected by the virus, where the response is led by the World Health Organization (WHO), all in close liaison with Congolese leaders both in Kinshasa and eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The Secretary-General reiterates that the full involvement and engagement of local people remains the key to successfully controlling the outbreak. The Secretary‑General urges all Congolese leaders to work together across parties and across communities to tackle the outbreak.

At this critical juncture, additional resources are needed. The Secretary‑General calls on Member States and partner organizations to ensure the responding agencies have the resources needed to succeed.

