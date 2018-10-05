MONUSCO at a Glance (September 2018)

Mission’s priorities – (2018-2019)

The mandate of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) was established by the Security Council in its resolution 1925 (2010). The most recent extension of the mandate was authorized by the Council in its resolution 2409 (2018), by which the Council extended the mandate until 31 March 2019. Following a September 2017 Strategic Review of MONUSCO (S/2017/826), the Secretary-General recommended that MONUSCO streamline its activities around two key priorities, while leveraging the presence of various partners in areas that fall outside of its core areas of responsibility. The Council welcomed this approach in a 31 October 2017 statement. MONUSCO’s priorities are therefore structured around the support to the political process (including support to the 31 December 2016 political agreement), towards the holding of elections; and support to the protection of civilians and human rights.

Protection of Civilians (2017-2018)

Early Warning Mechanisms:

• 6170 early warning alerts transmitted on imminent threats and incidents through MONUSCO’s Community Alert Network, mainly from North and South Kivu. State security forces, government authorities and MONUSCO were able to address about 85% of alerts.

• 104 525 Military patrols to protect Civilians and deter negative forces • 4,350 Military escorts • More than 40 local community mechanisms strengthened in synergy with internal and external partners, including 3760 members of local protection committees, enabling them to enhance their protection efforts for vulnerable population.

• 93 campaigns and 34-capacity building for 1530 civil society actors facilitated in support of efforts to mitigate the risk of election- related violence in electoral hot spot, such as Kinshasa,

Goma and Lubumbashi.

• Sustained support given to Congolese efforts to transform conflicts that involve violence through support to 14 dialogues at sub national level in conflict affected provinces. Many yielded positive short-term results with brokered agreements for peaceful cohabitation.

Human Resources – 2018 (September)

• 15,375 Military personnel (547 Females), with 19 losses • 214 Military Observers (including 3,5% of Females)

• 1,044 Formed Police Units (including 107 Females)

• 307 UNPOL (including 56 Females)

• 741 International civilian personnel (including 219 Females)

• 2,170 Local civilian staff (including 327 Females)

• 403 International UN Volunteers, including Electoral contingents (129 are Females),

o 340 UN Volunteers (335 international and 5 national) on assignment with MONUSCO,

o 63 UN Volunteers (44 international and 19 national) in 7 UN agencies (UNDP, WFP, UNWOMEN, OCHA, UNHCR,

UNICEF, UNFPA).