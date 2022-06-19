MINUSMA Loses a Peacekeeper Following the Explosion of an Improvised Explosive Device in Kidal

Bamako, 19 June 2022 – A peacekeeper on a MINUSMA Force security patrol died today in Kidal after being seriously injured by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) explosion while conducting a search and detect operation.

The Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Mali and Head of MINUSMA, El-Ghassim Wane, strongly condemns this attack. He extends his deepest condolences to the Government of the deceased peacekeeper, as well as to his family and his brothers in arms.

Since the beginning of 2022, several attacks against MINUSMA uniformed personnel involving the use of IEDs have been recorded, killing a number of peacekeepers and injuring several others. “This latest incident illustrates, once again, the complexity of the environment in which the Mission operates and of the security challenges it faces on a daily basis” said El-Ghassim Wane. “I salute the commitment of our Explosive Ordnance Disposal teams who put their lives at risk to preserve those of their colleagues and the civilian population. Their role is crucial to the conduct of our operations”, he added.

Recalling that attacks on peacekeepers can constitute war crimes under international law, the Special Representative stresses that no effort should be spared to identify and bring to justice those involved in hostile acts against MINUSMA. He reaffirms the Mission's commitment to continue to implement its mandate in the pursuit of peace and security in Mali.