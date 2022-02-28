DR Congo + 23 more
Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 06 2022 [EN/FR]
Commentaires :
A la semaine 6 de l’année 2022, 16 pays ont partagé leurs rapports épidémiologiques hebdomadaires. Cinq (5) districts ont franchi le seuil d’alerte dans 4 pays : Bénin (2) ; Cameroun (1) ; Niger (1), et Sénégal (1).
Benin : Dans la région du Borgou le district de Bembèrekè a franchi le seuil d’alerte avec un taux d’attaque (TA) de 5,5 cas pour 100 000 habitants. Dans la région de Alibori le district de Gogounou a aussi franchi le seuil d’alerte avec un TA de 4,1 cas pour 100 000 habitants.
Cameroun : Dans la région du Nord-Ouest le district de Ako a franchi le seuil d’alerte avec un taux d’attaque (TA) de 3,1 cas pour 100 000 habitants.
Niger : Dans la région de Zinder le district de Magaria avec un TA de 3,9 cas pour 100 000 habitants est resté en phase d’alerte.
Sénégal : Dans la région de Fatick le district de Passy a franchi le seuil d’alerte avec un TA de 8,1 cas pour 100 000 habitants.
Comments:
On week 6 of 2022, 16 countries shared their weekly epidemiological reports. Five (5) districts crossed the alert threshold in 4 countries: Benin (2), Cameroon (1), Niger (1) and Senegal (1).
Benin: The district of Bembereke in the Bornou Region crossed the alert threshold with an attack rate (AR) of 5.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Alibori region, the district of Gogounou also crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 4.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Cameroon: The district of Ako in the NordOuest Region crossed the alert threshold with an attack rate (AR) of 3.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Niger: In the region of Zinder, the district of Magaria with an AR of 3,9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is still on alert phase.
Senegal: The district of Passy in the region of Fatick crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 8.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.