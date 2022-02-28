Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 06 2022 [EN/FR]

Commentaires :

A la semaine 6 de l’année 2022, 16 pays ont partagé leurs rapports épidémiologiques hebdomadaires. Cinq (5) districts ont franchi le seuil d’alerte dans 4 pays : Bénin (2) ; Cameroun (1) ; Niger (1), et Sénégal (1).

Comments:

On week 6 of 2022, 16 countries shared their weekly epidemiological reports. Five (5) districts crossed the alert threshold in 4 countries: Benin (2), Cameroon (1), Niger (1) and Senegal (1).

Benin: The district of Bembereke in the Bornou Region crossed the alert threshold with an attack rate (AR) of 5.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. In the Alibori region, the district of Gogounou also crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 4.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Cameroon: The district of Ako in the NordOuest Region crossed the alert threshold with an attack rate (AR) of 3.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Niger: In the region of Zinder, the district of Magaria with an AR of 3,9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants is still on alert phase.