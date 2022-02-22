Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 05 2022 [EN/FR]

Bulletin hebdomadaire de retro-information sur la méningite cérébrospinale Weekly feedback bulletin on cerebrospinal meningitis

I. SITUATION EPIDEMIOLOGIQUE DE LA SEMAINE 04 / EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION OF WEEK 05

Commentaires :

A la semaine 5 de l’année 2022, 17 pays ont partagé leurs rapports épidémiologiques hebdomadaires. 3 districts ont franchi le seuil épidémique au Cameroun (1) et RD Congo (2). 9 autres districts dans 3 pays ont franchi le seuil d’alerte : Niger (2), Tchad (1) et RD Congo (6).

Comments:

On week 5 of 2022, 17 countries shared their weekly epidemiological reports. Three (03) districts crossed the epidemic threshold in 2 countries (Cameroon (1) and DR Congo (2). Nine (09) other districts crossed the alert threshold in 3 countries: Niger (2), Chad (1) and DR Congo (6).

Cameroon: The district of Nguelemendouk in the East Region crossed the epidemic threshold with an attack rate (AR) of 18.6 cases per 100 000 inhabitants.

Niger: In the region of Zinder, the districts of Dungass with an AR of 4.5 cases and Magaria with an AR of 3,9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are still in alert phase.

Chad: The district of Goundi in the region of Mandoul crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 3.2 cases per 100 000 inhabitants.