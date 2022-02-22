DR Congo + 23 more
Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 05 2022 [EN/FR]
Bulletin hebdomadaire de retro-information sur la méningite cérébrospinale Weekly feedback bulletin on cerebrospinal meningitis
I. SITUATION EPIDEMIOLOGIQUE DE LA SEMAINE 04 / EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION OF WEEK 05
Commentaires :
A la semaine 5 de l’année 2022, 17 pays ont partagé leurs rapports épidémiologiques hebdomadaires. 3 districts ont franchi le seuil épidémique au Cameroun (1) et RD Congo (2). 9 autres districts dans 3 pays ont franchi le seuil d’alerte : Niger (2), Tchad (1) et RD Congo (6).
Cameroun : Dans la région de l’Est le district de Nguélémendouk a franchi le seuil épidémique avec un taux d’attaque (TA) de 18,6 cas pour 100 000.
Niger : Dans la région de Zinder les districts de Dungass avec TA de 4,5 cas et Magaria avec un TA de 3,9 cas pour 100 000 habitants sont encore en phase d’alerte.
Tchad : Dans la région du Mandoul le district de Goundi a franchi le seuil d’alerte avec un TA de 3,2 cas pour 100 000.
RD Congo : Dans la province (région) du HautLomami 2 districts ont franchi le seuil épidémique : Kitenge avec un TA de 42,3 cas et Lwamba avec un TA de 99,1 cas pour 100 000 habitants.
Comments:
On week 5 of 2022, 17 countries shared their weekly epidemiological reports. Three (03) districts crossed the epidemic threshold in 2 countries (Cameroon (1) and DR Congo (2). Nine (09) other districts crossed the alert threshold in 3 countries: Niger (2), Chad (1) and DR Congo (6).
Cameroon: The district of Nguelemendouk in the East Region crossed the epidemic threshold with an attack rate (AR) of 18.6 cases per 100 000 inhabitants.
Niger: In the region of Zinder, the districts of Dungass with an AR of 4.5 cases and Magaria with an AR of 3,9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are still in alert phase.
Chad: The district of Goundi in the region of Mandoul crossed the alert threshold with an AR of 3.2 cases per 100 000 inhabitants.
DR Congo: In the Province of Haut-Lomami, 2 Zones de Santé (ZS)/districts crossed the epidemic threshold: Kitenge with an AR of 42.3 cases and Lwamba with an AR of 99.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.