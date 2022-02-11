DR Congo + 23 more
Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 04 2022 [EN/FR]
Bulletin hebdomadaire de retro-information sur la méningite cérébrospinale
Weekly feedback bulletin on cerebrospinal meningitis
I. SITUATION EPIDEMIOLOGIQUE DE LA SEMAINE 04 / EPIDEMIOLOGICAL SITUATION OF WEEK 04
Commentaires :
A la semaine 4 de l’année 2022, 16 pays ont partagé leurs rapports épidémiologiques hebdomadaires. En RD Congo une Zone de Santé (district) a franchi le seuil épidémique. 17 autres districts dans 5 pays ont franchi le seuil d’alerte : (Bénin (1), Ethiopie (9), Ghana (2), Niger (1) et RD Congo (4).
Benin : Le district de Cobly dans la région de l’Atacora a franchi le seuil d’alerte avec un taux d’attaque (TA) de 3,5 cas pour 100 000 habitants.
Ethiopie : 9 Woredas (districts) ont franchi le seuil d’alerte dans 5 régions :
Benishangul Gumuz : les Woredas de Maokomo SP avec un TA de 5,2 cas et Sherkolle avec uin TA de 7,9 cas pour 100 000 habitants.
Dire Dawa : le Woreda de Adisketema Op avec un TA de 3,4 cas pour 100000 habitants.
Oromia : Les Woredas de Chiro Town avec un TA de 6,4 cas, Guchi avec un TA de 8,3 cas, Jardega jarte avec un TA de 4,0 cas et Robe Town avec un TA de 6,7 cas pour 100 000 habitants.
Comments:
On week 4 of 2022, 16 countries shared their weekly epidemiological reports. In DR Congo one Zone Santé (district) crossed the epidemic threshold. 17 districts crossed the alert threshold in 5 countries: (Benin (1), Ethiopia (9), Ghana (2), Niger (1) and DR Congo (4).
Benin: The district of Cobly in the region of Atacora crossed the alert threshold with an attack rate (AR) of 3.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
Ethiopia: 9 Woredas (districts) crossed the alert threshold in 5 regions:
- Benishangul Gumuz : The Woredas of Maokomo SP with an AR of 5.2 cases and Sherkolle with an AR of 7.9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
- Dire Dawa : The Adisketema Op Woreda with an AR de 3.4 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.
- Oromia: The Woredas of Chiro Town with an AR of 6.4 cases, Guchi with an AR of 8.3 cases, Jardega jarte with an AR of 4.0 cases and Robe Town with an AR of 6.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.