Meningitis Weekly Bulletin, Week 04 2022 [EN/FR]

On week 4 of 2022, 16 countries shared their weekly epidemiological reports. In DR Congo one Zone Santé (district) crossed the epidemic threshold. 17 districts crossed the alert threshold in 5 countries: (Benin (1), Ethiopia (9), Ghana (2), Niger (1) and DR Congo (4).

Benin: The district of Cobly in the region of Atacora crossed the alert threshold with an attack rate (AR) of 3.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.