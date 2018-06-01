Meeting with Group of Experts on Democratic Republic of the Congo (1 June 2018)

SC/13363

On 18 May, the Security Council Committee established pursuant to resolution 1533 (2004) concerning the Democratic Republic of the Congo received a briefing from the Group of Experts on the Democratic Republic of the Congo in connection with the Group’s final report in pursuance of paragraph 6 of resolution 2360 (2017).

During the meeting, the Coordinator of the Group noted that the security and humanitarian situation in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remained dire. Armed groups were instrumentalizing the non-holding of elections in the country in order to pursue their own activities. Attacks against United Nations peacekeepers were on the increase, with armed groups deliberately targeting United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) bases. The Coordinator noted the intention to investigate further a number of specific cases of sexual violence in conflict. The Coordinator also noted that armed groups obtained most of their arms and ammunition from the Congolese army (FARDC) stocks. Improving stockpile management in the Democratic Republic of the Congo remained important towards ensuring peace in the country. On natural resources, the Coordinator pointed to the continued illegal exploitation of Democratic Republic of the Congo resources by armed groups as well as some elements of the national security forces. Finally, the Coordinator underlined the importance of the Committee’s continued engagement with the Democratic Republic of the Congo, regional States and destination countries to reduce the smuggling of natural resources.

Committee members welcomed the briefing and expressed their support for the Group’s final report. They added their voices to the concerns raised over the serious abuses of human rights and international humanitarian law in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.