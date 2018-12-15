Media and local messages on Ebola in the Grand Nord, DRC (November - December 2018)

This note provides an overview of a selection of key messages related to the Ebola outbreak and response that were circulating on WhatsApp and in the local media in the Grand Nord (Beni and Lubero territories), DRC, in November and December 2018. The note was prepared by Rachel Sweet (Harvard University) with support from Juliet Bedford (Anthrologica). Rachel Sweet is a leading expert on North Kivu and is collaborating with the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform to support the response.

Overview

In comparing this collection of messages with those from 1-17 September 2018 (see previous SSHAP brief), several shifts in the content of local-level discussions around Ebola are evident. The initial round of messages demonstrated significant politicisation of Ebola, describing it as the latest ‘weapon of war’ to be used against the population of Beni and casting doubts on the cause of the disease. Reports persist of different actors on the ground spreading misinformation and politicising Ebola. However, although narratives and fears around Ebola remain, the growing visibility of survivors and the important role of local media sources (primarily radio) in disseminating information appear to be reframing components of the prior discussion. The growing divergence between mainstream media narratives, which treat Ebola as a serious medical issue, and the opposing portrayals, which paint Ebola as a political tool, suggests that positive messaging may be helping to build community trust and overcome resistance. Despite this cautious optimism, ongoing violence still has the potential to provoke popular unrest that may disrupt the response and shift narratives of Ebola back towards political concerns. The following points are notable: