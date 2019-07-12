12 Jul 2019

Media Advisory: High-Level Event on Response and Preparedness for the Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

from UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
Published on 12 Jul 2019
WHAT: High-Level Event on Response and Preparedness for the Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

WHO: Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General, World Health Organization Mark Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator

WHEN: Monday, 15 July 2019, 13:00 – 15:45

WHERE: Room VIII, Palais des Nations, United Nations Office at Geneva, Switzerland On 15 July, in Geneva, WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and UN Under-SecretaryGeneral for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, will convene a highlevel Event on Response and Preparedness for the Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Participants include:

• H.E. Dr Oly Ilunga, Health Minister, DRC

• H.E. Mr Bernard Biando Sango, Minister for Solidarity and Humanitarian Action, DRC

• The Rt Hon Rory Stewart, Secretary of State for International Development, United Kingdom

• Mr David Gressly Emergency Ebola Response Coordinator ( by video from DRC), United Nations

• Dr Ibrahima Socé Fall, Assistant Director-General, Emergency Response, WHO (by video from DRC)

• Dr Matshidiso Moeti, Regional Director for Africa, WHO.

• Mr Elhadj As Sy, Secretary General, IFRC

• Ms Annette Dixon, Vice President for Human Development, World Bank Group

• Dr Omar Abdi, Deputy Executive Director, UNICEF

• Dr Trina Helderman, Senior Health and Nutrition Advisor, Medair

• Mr Maurice Kakule, President, Ebola Survivors’ Association, DRC

The meeting will provide an opportunity for the DRC Government, UN, NGOs, donors and other partners to take stock of the status of the disease outbreak and response, and discuss the actions needed over the next six months. The discussion will include an update on the enhanced response put into place since May, including the innovative tools being used, how past lessons have been applied, and the way forward. This will be an opportunity for the international community to re-affirm its commitment to support the response politically and financially to reach zero new Ebola cases.

Opportunities for media:

The event is open to accredited media and will be livestreamed at: http://webtv.un.org

A stakeout is scheduled at 15.45 in Hall XIV

Media not accredited at the UN in Geneva can register here: https://reg.unog.ch/event/31124/

For additional information:

WHO: Fadéla Chaib, chaibf@who.int +41227913228; + 41794755556
OCHA: Vanessa Huguenin, huguenin@un.org +41792026844; Hayat Abu-Saleh abusaleh@un.org +1 9172249751

