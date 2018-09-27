Lualaba : A mill favors peace in a household in the village of Kapombo

Lubumbashi, September 25, 2018 (caritasdev.cd): In Kapombo village, a year ago women and children had to travel 4 to 5 km to grind corn. During the rainy season, if the wife came home late because she had to wait for the rain to end, it was a problem. The husband could beat her for having waited for a long time for his meal, or because he suspected her of using the rain as an excuse to go and slash with her lovers.

Today, the problem is solved thanks to a community mill installed in the village thanks to a support of the Diocesan Office of Development (BDD) of the Archdiocese of Lubumbashi. It is part of the Nkanga food security program, in the Nguba group, in Lubudi territory, in Lualaba Province.

The mill is managed by a committee elected by the members of the association. Today, another fallout from this support in the middle is that we can easily find ground flour among housewives who can either sell it to each other or borrow quantities to hand, when one of them did not have time to grind his flour.

In addition, the management committee of this association plans to acquire another mill that it intends to install in one of the villages where there is no mill yet. To this end, he has already saved US $ 200 for this project.

BDD Lubumbashi