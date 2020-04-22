On Life Support: A battered health system leaves DRC children at the mercy of killer diseases

Introduction

Like the rest of the world, the Democratic Republic of Congo is grappling with a lethal new enemy. The coronavirus, COVID-19, poses a major threat to a country identified as one of the most at risk in Africa.

The arrival of COVID-19 comes as DRC is close to ending the world’s second largest outbreak of Ebola virus disease. Between August 2018 and mid-March 2020, Ebola killed at least 2,264 people, including some 630 children.

The Ebola outbreak captured global headlines, not least because it was the first to occur in a warzone. But it had unfortunate side-effects, diverting attention and precious resources from efforts to stem epidemics of measles, cholera and malaria that are responsible for the deaths of thousands of children. These killer diseases menace children right across a vast country struggling with poverty, malnutrition and under-development.

Out of more than nine million children in need of humanitarian assistance, some 3.3 million have unmet vital health needs. Many live in eastern areas of the country where violence involving brutal militia groups continues unabated.

Besides direct attacks on health centres and medical personnel, the violence drives families from their homes, and leaves them even further from medical assistance.

Measles cases surged in 2019, to reach 332,000, making it the worst outbreak worldwide. Out of more than 6,200 fatalities, around 85 per cent were children under the age of five.

Cholera is endemic, the consequence of poor sanitation and unsafe water that many families rely on for drinking and washing. In 2019, more than 31,000 cholera cases (and around 540 fatalities) were recorded, the vast majority in the same eastern provinces that were hit by the Ebola outbreak.

Malaria is a threat across the country, with around 16.5 million cases reported in 2019, and nearly 17,000 deaths. Typically, children under the age of 5 are the most severely affected by the disease.

Circulating Vaccine-Derived Polioviruses type 2 (cVDPV2) outbreaks are becoming endemic, the consequence of poor immunisation coverage, and other factors, including insecurity and poor sanitation. In 2019, 85 cases were reported among children aged 0-5 years in 10 provinces and Kinshasa.

Confronting public health threats of such magnitude would stretch the best-resourced medical services. But in the DRC, health facilities often lack even basic infrastructure. Equipment, trained staff and funds are all in desperately short supply. Around 50 per cent of health centres function without basic water supply or sanitation.

Inadequate health services leave people in rural communities particularly exposed. A 2014 survey showed that 48 per cent of women in rural areas had to walk for more than an hour in order to reach a health facility. For pregnant women, among others, that would be a major impediment.

Staffing is another huge challenge, worsened in eastern provinces, where many nurses and health centre personnel left to take better-paid jobs with the Ebola response. One outcome was a sharp drop in the number of children being vaccinated. North Kivu province, for example, saw a decline in immunization coverage of between 20 and 25 per cent from 2018 to 2019.

Immunization should provide a critical first line of defence for children, protecting them against many lethal diseases. But vaccination rates in DRC are dangerously low. Only 35 per cent of children aged 12-23 months are fully vaccinated before their first birthday.

20 per cent of children in DRC receive no vaccinations at all.

The reasons are multiple, including the inability of vaccination teams to reach remote communities, and community mistrust towards vaccines.

The opening of a new refrigerated warehouse outside Kinshasa, supported by UNICEF and GAVI, marks an important step towards establishing a nationwide vaccine ‘cold chain’. But effective delivery networks and storage facilities at provincial and district level are still needed.

“Strengthening the DRC’s basic healthcare system is absolutely vital,” said UNICEF DRC Representative Edouard Beigbeder.

“Unless health facilities have the means to deliver immunization, nutrition and other essential services, including in remote areas of the country, we risk seeing the lives and futures of many Congolese children scarred or destroyed by preventable diseases.”

In this report (see Call to Action pp 36-37), UNICEF calls on the Government to allocate more of its budget for vital health care services supporting pregnant women, newborn and young children, and to prioritise the strengthening of routine immunization.

We urge international donors to commit generous multi-year support to the government’s efforts.