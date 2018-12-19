Lessons Learnt and Recommendations for Cash-for-Shelter Programmes in Democratic Republic of the Congo, (November 2018)

I. CONTEXT AND BACKGROUND

This document, produced by the Shelter Working Group (SWG) in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), aims to bring together lessons learnt and experiences from cash-for-shelter programmes across the country. The term ‘cash-for-shelter’ refers to the use of cash transfer programming1 to improve access to housing and to support the construction, reconstruction or rehabilitation of shelters and houses. In DRC, the majority of these programmes focus on camp and rural contexts and target refugee, internally displaced and returnee populations as well as vulnerable local households.

The information presented in this report was collected by the Cash for Shelter Advisor during discussions with Shelter Working Group (SWG) partners and other humanitarian actors between July and September 2018 (see Annex 1). On the basis of these, it also sets out some recommendations and opportunities for future cash transfer programming in the sector.

Limitations

This document is based only on discussions with implementing organisations, rather than from communities and beneficiaries themselves. As such, it is limited in its level of analysis, but is intended as an entry point for further discussions. To this end, one of the recommendations below is for the SWG and partners to organise an in-depth evaluation in order to better understand the beneficiary perspectives of cash transfer programmes in shelter interventions.

A) CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMMING IN DRC

Cash transfer programming (CTP) has been implemented with increasing regularity in DRC over the last decade, but this has been largely concentrated in a few key sectors. For example, by 2013, over 50% of non-food item (NFI) assistance in DRC was being provided in the form of vouchers; in 2016 this figure rose to nearly 60%2 . Similarly, “cash and vouchers and their associated costs represent[ed] 19% of WFP’s 2016–17 Protracted Relief and Recovery Operation (PRRO) in DRC; food aid accounts for 53%”. DRC was also one of only four countries where cash was assigned a separate budget line in the 2017-2019 Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP)4 while data from the DRC Cash Working Group shows that almost 800,000 people will have benefited from a form of cash-based assistance in 2018, with a total of more than US $16 million distributed through cash-based approaches5 .

Globally, the humanitarian shelter sector has been relatively slow to use cash-based approaches; in DRC, a similar picture emerges. Despite a high uptake in other sectors, implementing organisations only reported adopting cash-based approaches for shelter programmes in 2016. Only around ten organisations currently use cash or vouchers in their shelter programmes, most of which are UNHCR partners. Shelter partners expressed hesitation about the validity of cash-based approaches in the sector, including: