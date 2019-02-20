20 Feb 2019

Launch of a cattle vaccination campaign against symptomatic anthrax

Report
from Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations
Published on 20 Feb 2019 View Original
© FAO
© FAO

FAO, in partnership with the Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock, has launched a cattle vaccination campaign in the provinces of Kwilu and Kwango in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The objective is to address the outbreak of the symptomatic anthrax, which has caused the loss of more than 3 000 cattle.

In rural areas, milk and meat are not only essential sources of protein and nutrients, but also important sources of income. Papy Misolo, a cattle farmer living in Kwilu province, explains: “Raising cattle allows me to pay for my children’s school and healthcare fees. When I have enough animals, I can sell some to buy other food, like cassava and maize. Unfortunately, my animals started to get sick. They couldn’t move properly and they stopped eating. I went from owning 60 to 20 animals within a week’’, explains Papy.

Prevent, detect and respond

Alerted by cattle farmers, the agents of the central veterinary laboratory of Kinshasa conducted an on-site mission to collect samples from the sick cattle. The results of the analysis confirmed the presence of the infectious disease of anthrax. Although the disease cannot be transmitted to humans, it causes significant economic losses linked to the very high mortality risks. The animal can die within 48 hours after having been infected, and it is common to find animals already dead before being able to administer treatment.

In order to control the spread of the disease, FAO's Emergency Centre for Transboundary Animal Diseases(ECTAD) trained 40 veterinary officers in the provinces of Kwilu and Kwango to monitor the disease, carry out vaccination of cattle and antibiotic treatment of sick animals.

Despite the poor condition of rural feeder roads, veterinary officers visited Papy's farm. On site, Papy was able to help the vets by gathering his cattle in a holding pen. One after the other, each animal was vaccinated thanks to the equipment provided by FAO.

‘’I am pleased that several other cattle farmers benefited from this support. We will thus be able to reduce the risk of disease transmission in our communities’’, added Papy. The vaccination campaign was launched in the areas at higher risk of disease outbreak. Over a period of ten days, a total of 2 000 cattle were vaccinated. Following the end of the campaign, no new cases have been reported.

Reducing hunger by 2030

FAO is working, with the support of the Government of the United States, to strengthen the capacity of the veterinary laboratory of Kinshasa in animal disease detection and diagnosis. This will improve the diagnosis of diseases in the laboratory and will enable a quicker and more effective response. Keeping animals alive and healthy is an important factor in reducing hunger and malnutrition by 2030. FAO works with the Government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to improve governance in the fisheries and livestock sector.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.