Language Issues for Safeguarding, DRC (2021)

TWB’s research shows that a language sensitive response to Ebola outbreaks could improve understanding and trust in key messages. It will enhance the accessibility of RCCE and AAP mechanisms, including the reporting of SEAH and support to survivors. Learning from the outbreak in DRC, TWB would recommend the following actions.

Language data

Identify the most effective languages, formats, and channels for communicating on difficult concepts. Language data should be considered as a standard component of response planning everywhere - alongside data on age, gender and disability.

Services offered by TWB:

• Support in the integration of language data in regular data collection and multi sectoral needs assessments (MSNA)