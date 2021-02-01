The language of Grief: Communicating on funeral rites and bereavement in Nande-speaking communities in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo

Information and communication around death and bereavement needs to be sensitive, appropriate and in a language that people understand

In public health emergencies, it is essential to communicate in language that is clear, accurate, and appropriate. Using respectful and supportive words in the right language, helps people access information they need to protect themselves and their family.

But what about tackling complicated conversations where people have already lost their loved ones? To guide that communication, this brief is based on research conducted in Beni during the 10th Ebola outbreak and ongoing conversation with linguists in the region. It advocates for a more language-sensitive approach to communicating around emotionally-charged topics. Specifically, it highlights issues to consider when communicating about death and bereavement in the Nande and Nande-speaking communities.