La Police MONUSCO soutient la redynamisation de la coordination de lutte contre les violences basées sur le genre

LAURENT SAM OUSSOU

The United Nations police sector (UNPOL) of MONUSCO in Kananga, in Kasaï-Cenral, organized with its partners, a reflection workshop around the coordination of responses in the context of the fight against violence based on gender (GBV).

The urban coordinator of the National Commission for Human Rights (CNDH) of Kananga justifies the holding of this workshop by the fact that "a good number of actors in the fight against GBV work in isolation and this does not allow not only to have consistent statistics, but above all to ensure good management of this phenomenon which has grown in this health situation characterized by COVID-19 ”.

According to Sylvie Kafunda , the Minister of Gender, “ The executioners [of GBVs] are generally close friends, parents to the victims. We therefore organized, with partner structures, to work in synergy. This is the decision we made. In the next meetings, we will see how to move forward. "

The provincial ministries of gender and justice participated in this reflection in order to ensure that the stakeholders in GBV reactivate the consultation framework so that the follow-up of cases of survivors of gender-based violence is properly taken care of. According to the urban coordinator of the CNDH, " this will help to be able to raise more funds thanks to the consistency of the data and to avoid duplication in the care of victims of GBV . "

Indeed, the workshop made it possible to highlight that the actors in the matter often worked on the same cases without however realizing it, thus duplicating the aid and thus reporting a case several times. This distorts understanding and knowledge of the extent of the phenomenon.

As the urban official of the CNDH points out, “ a national database has been created to report the cases of survivors of GBV. But, since its launch, it is clear that the use of this database is no longer relevant, at least here in Kasaï central. We must revitalize this to map the stakeholders in order to have consistency in our actions in favor of survivors, but also in order to be able to develop effective awareness-raising actions to combat GBV in the province of central Kasai. "