Korean government to provide 300,000 USD in humanitarian assistance to Democratic Republic of Congo hit by Mount Nyiragongo volcanic eruption
The Korean government has decided to provide 300,000 USD in humanitarian assistance to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to help people displaced by the eruption of the Nyiragongo volcano.
The Korean government hopes that its assistance will help bring rapid relief to people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo affected by the sudden volcanic eruption.