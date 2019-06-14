14 Jun 2019

Knowledge Matters – DRC WASH Consortium, Issue 23 | March 2019

Report
from Concern Worldwide
Welcome to the latest edition of Knowledge Matters, published in March 2019, which looks at the experiences and learning from the DRC WASH Consortium.

The DRC WASH Consortium (lead by Concern and funded by UK Aid) supported over 650,000 people in rural areas of seven provinces of the Democratic Republic of Congo in working towards sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) outcomes.

This issue of Knowledge Matters addresses the main pillars of the Consortium's strategy and approach, as well as cross-cutting themes, highlighting how the Consortium evolved over time and presenting key results and lessons learned. It represents a valuable opportunity to explain the project in depth and hopefully to expand the debate around the delivery of sustainable WASH services in DRC and elsewhere in the world.

