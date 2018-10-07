Key considerations: mental health and psychosocial support, North Kivu, DRC

This brief summarises key mental health and psychosocial support considerations in relation to the response to the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in North Kivu, DRC in August 2018. The brief was last updated on 3 October 2018.

The brief is based on a rapid review of existing published and grey literature, existing Interagency Standing Committee Guidance materials, professional ethnographic research in DRC and the experience of previous Ebola outbreaks. It was developed through participatory engagement with in-country practitioners, health officials and local leadership. The development and review of this brief was facilitated by Anthrologica and the Social Science in Humanitarian Action Platform, together with the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse at the WHO and the Inter-Agency Standing Committee Reference Group for Mental Health and Psychosocial Support in Emergency Settings. Additional inputs were provided by the Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Working Group in Goma, colleagues from Bethesda Counselling Centre, Université Chrétienne Bilingue du Congo, University of Notre Dame, USAID-IMA World Health, Mercy Corps and Environment Management and Systems. The brief was reviewed by IASC Reference Group members.

For further details on the issues contained in this brief and for contact details of associations and networks active in the Grand Nord, please contact Juliet Bedford (julietbedford@anthrologica.com), Theresa Jones (theresajones@anthrologica.com), IASC Mental Health and Psychosocial Support Reference Group (mhpss.refgroup@gmail.com), and/or Emmanuel Streel (manu.streel@hotmail.com)

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS)

• Global definitions: The composite term ‘mental health and psychosocial support’ (MHPSS) is used in the Inter Agency Standing Committee (IASC) Guidelines for MHPSS in Emergency Settings to describe ‘any type of local or outside support that aims to protect or promote psychosocial well-being and/or prevent or treat mental disorder’. The global humanitarian system uses the term MHPSS to unite a broad range of actors, including those working with biological approaches and sociocultural approaches, as well as to ‘underscore the need for diverse, complementary approaches in providing appropriate support’.

• IASC guidelines: The IASC Guidelines for MHPSS in Emergency Settings recommends that multiple levels of interventions be integrated within outbreak response activities. These levels align with a spectrum of mental health and psychosocial needs and are represented in a pyramid of interventions (see Figure 1) ranging from embedding social and cultural considerations in basic services, to providing specialised services for individuals with more complex conditions. Core principles include: do no harm, promote human rights and equality, use participatory approaches, build on existing resources and capacities, adopt multi-layered interventions and work with integrated support systems. Checklists for using the guidelines have been produced by the IASC Reference Group.