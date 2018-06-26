Kasai struck by malnutrition: Bishops sound the alarm bell

Kinshasa, 25 June 2018 (caritasdev.cd) : The Archdiocese of Kananga as well as Dioceses of Luiza, Luebo and part of Mweka in Kasai have been facing another nightmare since the end of hostilities caused by the Kamuina Nsapu phenomenon. This is the severe malnutrition that affects several hundred thousand children and breast-feeding mothers.

It was during their pastoral visits that the bishops of these dioceses witnessed first-hand the scourge. The facts are so serious that some have carried out investigations conducted by the nuns and parish priests. "This phenomenon is visible in the territories of Dibaya , Dimbelenge, in the city of Kananga itself, and in the Territory of Kazumba, which straddles the dioceses of Luiza and Luebo. In Kananga, several parishes host malnourished children, "said Archbishop Marcel Madila of Kananga on Friday. He pleads for "a quick and massive intervention, if it can be done.

Because we are starting a difficult period: the dry season. If children are not given support now, we might have thousands of deaths ", said the Archbishop Marcel Madila.

The situation is the same in all of the above-stated dioceses. Thus, after his pastoral visit, Mgr Félicien Mwanama summoned six Superiors General in his diocese of Luiza and sent some members to certain places, an approach that made it possible to attest the seriousness of the crisis and the sufferings of the malnourished.

With one voice, these Bishops appeal for an adequate humanitarian response to this severe malnutrition.

More than 770,000 children under 5 suffer from acute malnutrition

This call from the Bishops of the Ecclesiastical Province of Kananga echoes the cry of UNICEF. Indeed, in a report published on May 9, 2018, UNICEF reported that "at least 770,000 children in the Kasai region of the Democratic Republic of Congo suffer from acute malnutrition, of which 400,000 are severely malnourished and threatened with death UNICEF warned that unless urgent measures are taken to strengthen the humanitarianresponse, the number of child deaths maybe poised to rise sharply.

Food insecurity in Kasai has been aggravated by a sharp decline in agricultural production due to population displacement by conflict, according to the report "Kasai: children, first victims of the crisis". Many families driven from their homes were unable to plant and harvest, which led to increased levels of malnutrition. In some areas, three harvest seasons were missed, the organization laments. This is why one child in 10 suffers from severe acute malnutrition in Kasai

This situation is of great concern to the Bishops of this Ecclesiastical Province of Kananga, which benefits from the closeness and compassion of His Holiness Pope Francis.

Caritas Congo Asbl is also concerned about this situation. Its Kasai-based Focal Point (Kananga) is working closely with the 8 Diocesan Caritas of the Ecclesiastical Province of Kananga to prepare a response plan for this crisis, the effects of which are likely to be worse than the Ebola outbreak. "This malnutrition will further worsen with the coming of the dry season, period during which there is usually a shortage of food in households," said Mr Emmanuel Mbuna, National Coordinator of the Emergency Department of Caritas Congo Asbl.

