Japan allocates 700,000 USD to UNICEF for the response to the Ebola crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo

In response to the Ebola crisis that has impacted the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the Government of Japan is allocating 700,000 USD to UNICEF. The funds will be used to support activities in the area of community communication and psycho-social assistance to affected families.

The DRC is facing an Ebola epidemic in the Province of Equateur since 8 May. UNICEF has been among the first to respond to the crisis. Under the coordination of the Minister of Health and building on its experience from previous outbreaks, UNICEF is focusing its response on communication activities in the communities to protect people from the disease, on water supply, hygiene and sanitation to prevent the spread of the disease and on psychosocial care to families with loved-ones that were infected or in contact with infected people.

“The support of Japan will help us to continue our activities in order to contain the disease and end this Ebola-outbreak in the near future”, said Dr Gianfranco Rotigliano, UNICEF representative in the DRC.

Since the beginning of the crisis, UNICEF and its partners have been able to reach more than 460,000 people with messages about how to protect oneself and to contain the spread of the disease. UNICEF and its partners assisted 37 families that were directly affected by the disease with psychosocial support and household kits.

The contribution of Japan to UNICEF is part of a larger contribution that benefits also to the World Health Organization (WHO) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM), and aims to provide humanitarian assistance in the areas of identification of active cases, case management for effective triage, infection prevention, strengthening the diagnostic capabilities, community mobilization, child protection and cross border control for the people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Photo and video material: https://weshare.unicef.org/Package/2AMZIFVNIIMM

UNICEF’s response plan to the Ebola-crisis in the Province of Equateur in the Democratic Republic of Congo has a budget of 11.5 million USD, and is 75% funded. Key donors to the UNICEF response include CERF, USAID, CIDA, Mercury Foundation through US Fund for UNICEF, World Bank Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility, GAVI and Japan.

– Yves Willemot, UNICEF DRC, +243 81 88 46 746, ywillemot@unicef.org;

– Sylvie Sona, UNICEF DRC, +243 81 70 96 215, nssona@unicef.org;