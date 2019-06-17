IOM Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Response in DRC: Situation Report | 27 May - 9 June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

Two new EVD confirmed cases were intercepted by IOM-PNHF health teams. A confirmed case, a 12-year-old girl travelling from Beni (North-Kivu) to Makumo (Ituri), was intercepted at Makeke Point of Control (POC) in Mandima health zone (Ituri) on May 28.

Another confirmed case, a deceased male, was intercepted at Cugeki Point of Entry (POE) on May 29 while being transported by car from Butembo to Kyondo (North-Kivu). The four people in the car transporting the dead body were listed as contacts for follow-up.

IOM continues to equip the POE/POCs with essential supplies and materials to strengthen surveillance capacity. The focus in last two weeks was the Kasindi area, near DRC and Uganda borders, as well as Rutshuru, which is an insecurity-prone territory.

As of 9 June 2019, the total amount of probable and confirmed cases is 2,056, while 1,384 people have died and 564 persons have recovered from Ebola and have been discharged (Ministry of Health).

More than 61 million travellers have been screened at POE/POCs since the beginning of the outbreak.

CONTACT TRACING

Four high risk contacts, all members of the same family and classified as “lost to follow-up”, were intercepted at the strategic POC of OPRP on June 5 while travelling from Butembo to Goma.

Contact tracing is a component of IOM active surveillance during the Ebola virus disease (EVD) outbreak. Contact tracing is defined as the identification and follow-up of persons who may have come into contact with an infected person. During an EVD outbreak, all potential contacts of suspected, probable and confirmed cases should be systemically identified and put under observation for 21 days (the maximum incubation period of the Ebola virus) starting from the last day of contact. Contact tracing is therefore one of the most effective outbreak containment measures that must be implemented and POE/POC frontline staff have been engaged to conduct contact tracing along major mobility routes in this outbreak.