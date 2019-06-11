IOM Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Response in DRC: Situation Report | 15 April - 26 May 2019

In partnership with the Congolese Ministry of Health, particularly the National Programme for Border Health (PNHF), IOM implements surveillance and disease prevention activities at points of entry and points of control (POE/POCs), using information on population mobility to contribute to reducing disease transmission to new areas and across borders. IOM also reinforces epidemic preparedness in health zones and provinces that are not affected by the disease.

There are currently 24 outbreak affected health zones and the risk of transmission of the virus to neighboring provinces and other countries still remains very high. Despite efforts, the response remains challenging in many ways. POE/POCs are particularly vulnerable to insecurity due to their locations outside of the main towns, on key roads, or in the middle of crowded and populated areas. The high mobility of the population in the affected provinces and the surfacing of the disease mandates the strengthening of POE/POCs in several areas.