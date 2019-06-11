IOM Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Response in DRC: Situation Report | 15 April - 26 May 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
A new EVD confirmed case was intercepted in Beni on April 18th. More details on p.3.
Two mobile points of control (Biakato Mayi in Ituri and Kolikoko in North-Kivu) have been added, bringing the total amount of POE/POCs (Points of entry/Points of control) to 82. These mobile POCs are temporary and are established to rapidly strengthen surveillance in locations where higher risks of disease transmission are reported.
Following numerous security incidents targeting health facilities and health workers (direct threats on staff, attacks, acts of vandalism), Ebola response activities temporarily scaled down in Butembo,
Katwa, Beni and Mangina. 5 major security incidents affecting POE/POCs were reported between April 15 and May 26.
As of 26 May 2019, the total amount of probable and confirmed cases has been brought to 1,912, while 1,277 persons died and 496 persons have been discharged and cured from Ebola (Ministry of Health).
More than 58 million travellers have been screened since the beginning of the outbreak.
AT A GLANCE
In partnership with the Congolese Ministry of Health, particularly the National Programme for Border Health (PNHF), IOM implements surveillance and disease prevention activities at points of entry and points of control (POE/POCs), using information on population mobility to contribute to reducing disease transmission to new areas and across borders. IOM also reinforces epidemic preparedness in health zones and provinces that are not affected by the disease.
There are currently 24 outbreak affected health zones and the risk of transmission of the virus to neighboring provinces and other countries still remains very high. Despite efforts, the response remains challenging in many ways. POE/POCs are particularly vulnerable to insecurity due to their locations outside of the main towns, on key roads, or in the middle of crowded and populated areas. The high mobility of the population in the affected provinces and the surfacing of the disease mandates the strengthening of POE/POCs in several areas.