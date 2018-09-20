IOM DR Congo Migration Health Division: Ebola Response - North Kivu Situation Report 3 (01 -15 September 2018)

IOM’S RESPONSE FOCUS

Population Mobility Mapping (PMM) and Flow Monitoring (FMP) at border-crossings and in the affected province

The cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) reported in North Kivu Province continue to increase in areas where population mobility is primarily affected by insecurity. This together with high volume of movement by traders and mining workers, presents a significant risk for disease transmission in this outbreak; both for DRC and its neighbor, Uganda.

HIGHLIGHTS OF IOM’S IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

A Real-Time Response Review was held in Beni on 12 September 2018 with partners. The Review identified strategies to strengthen detection capacity at POE/POCs and reinforce supervision and technical capacity of local staff.

IOM is currently supporting National Programme of Hygiene at Borders (PNHF)’s Point of Entry (POE) and Points of Control (POC) surveillance activities at 32 POE/POC sites in North Kivu and in Ituri. To respond to new cases in Butembo, IOM/PNHF has established additional 2 new POE/POCs at strategic sites in Butembo.