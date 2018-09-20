20 Sep 2018

IOM DR Congo Migration Health Division: Ebola Response - North Kivu Situation Report 3 (01 -15 September 2018)

IOM’S RESPONSE FOCUS

  • Population Mobility Mapping (PMM) and Flow Monitoring (FMP) at border-crossings and in the affected province

  • Points of Entry (POE) surveillance (health screening, risk communication, hand washing and hygiene promotion)

  • Cross-border coordination between DRC, Republic of Uganda (Uganda) and Republic of Rwanda (Rwanda)

The cases of Ebola virus disease (EVD) reported in North Kivu Province continue to increase in areas where population mobility is primarily affected by insecurity. This together with high volume of movement by traders and mining workers, presents a significant risk for disease transmission in this outbreak; both for DRC and its neighbor, Uganda.

HIGHLIGHTS OF IOM’S IMMEDIATE RESPONSE

  • A Real-Time Response Review was held in Beni on 12 September 2018 with partners. The Review identified strategies to strengthen detection capacity at POE/POCs and reinforce supervision and technical capacity of local staff.

  • IOM is currently supporting National Programme of Hygiene at Borders (PNHF)’s Point of Entry (POE) and Points of Control (POC) surveillance activities at 32 POE/POC sites in North Kivu and in Ituri. To respond to new cases in Butembo, IOM/PNHF has established additional 2 new POE/POCs at strategic sites in Butembo.

  • IOM is collecting daily population flow information (quantitative data) in order to verify the movement volume and identify traveller profiles for both internal and cross-border movements. Results from Beni confirm qualitative data collected during the last two population mobility mapping exercises (PMM) in Beni and Mambasa.

