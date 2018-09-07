IOM DR Congo Migration Health Division: Ebola Response - North Kivu Situation Report 2 (31 August 2018)

Since the outbreak of the 10th Ebola virus disease, a month ago, in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), the outbreak continues to claim lives in the province of North Kivu. The International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Migration Agency, is working closely with the Congo-lese Ministry of Health (MoH), WHO and humanitarian actors to contain the out-break and address the needs of affected communities.

IOM'S RESPONSE FOCUS

Population Mobility Mapping (PMM) and Flow Monitoring (FMP) at border crossings and in the affected provinces

Points of Entry (POE) surveillance (health screening, risk communication, hand washing and hygiene promotion)

Population mobility, including cross-border movements, was identified as a significant risk for disease transmission in this out-break due to connection to the epicenter and the high volume of travelers, including traders, mine workers, and displaced popula-tions. Inaccessibility caused by insecurity in the area poses additional challenges to response efforts.

PARTICIPATORY MOBILITY MAPPING (PMM) IN MAMBASA, ITURI PROVINCE

On 29 August, IOM carried out a second Population Mobility Mapping in Mambasa (Mandima Health Zone, Ituri Province) with 28 key informants. The Health Zone reported a total 10 cases as of end August. Strong population mobility from the epicenter (Manguina, North Kivu) to Mambasa territory (Ituri) was noted through two axes: (1) Manguina-Makeke-Biakato-Teturi-Mambasa, and (2) Manguina-Beni-Oicha-Eringeti-Dalia-Bwanasula-Komanda-Mambasa.

Mambasa is an important transit point for long distance travelers especially traders to access to neighboring towns (Kisangani, Beni and Bunia). Traders of commercial goods, including fuel, come from Kenya through Uganda via Beni, Kasindi, Aru, or Ma-hagi to transit in Mambasa before heading to Kisangani. This trend involves regular long distance travel across multiple countries with multiple points of transit. A number of mining sites in Mambasa also attracts young daily workers coming from Lubero (Butembo and Mamgurudjika) and Beni, while the buyers often include Chinese, Kenyan and Ugandan nationals. Around mining sites, commercial sexual workers from North Kivu, Haute Uele and Kinshasa has also been identified.