27 Dec 2019

IOM Democratic Republic of the Congo Emergency Response - Situation Report #7 (1 - 30 November, 2019)

from International Organization for Migration
Published on 30 Nov 2019
12.8 million People in need (source: OCHA)

4.8 million persons displaced in DRC (source: OCHA)

100 Points of Control/Points of Entry supported by IOM as part of the EVD response

HIGHLIGHTS

Dining the reporting period, over 7,250,000 travellers were screened for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) symptoms at 10M-supported POE/POCs.

IOM's DTM team registered substantial displacement of populations in Ituri (3,889 individuals), North Kivu (3,504 individuals) and South Kivu (8,537 individuals) Provinces between 1 and 30 November. IDPs are settling within host families and displacement sites. Food, shelter, non-food items (NFI) and health needs are high.

10M continues the site planning and development of LycEe Kigonze site in Bunia, Ituri province. As of 30 November, 294 IDP households are residing in the site.

