IOM Democratic Republic of the Congo Emergency Response - Situation Report #6 (16 September - 31 October, 2019)

12.8 million People in need (source: OCHA)

8 million persons displaced in DRC (source: OCHA)

101 Points of Control/Points of Entry supported by IOM as part of the EVD response

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 1,540 IDP households were registered in four spontaneous sites in Djugu territory, Ituri Province. This exercise was carried out by IOM in collaboration with Civil Protection.

Construction of 60 reinforced emergency latrines in the Lycee Nigonze site in Bunia, Ituri Province began on 7 October. As of 31 October, the construction of 23 latrines and 24 showers has been completed.

IOM, together with its implementing partner, Diaspora Medicale Plus (DMP), reached a total of 3,210 community leaders of at-risk groups through risk awareness and sensitization sessions in North Kivu. Moreover, a total of 177 persons were reached through Risk communication and Community Engagement presentations.