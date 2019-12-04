04 Dec 2019

IOM Democratic Republic of the Congo Emergency Response - Situation Report #6 (16 September - 31 October, 2019)

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.45 MB)

12.8 million People in need (source: OCHA)

8 million persons displaced in DRC (source: OCHA)

101 Points of Control/Points of Entry supported by IOM as part of the EVD response

HIGHLIGHTS

A total of 1,540 IDP households were registered in four spontaneous sites in Djugu territory, Ituri Province. This exercise was carried out by IOM in collaboration with Civil Protection.

Construction of 60 reinforced emergency latrines in the Lycee Nigonze site in Bunia, Ituri Province began on 7 October. As of 31 October, the construction of 23 latrines and 24 showers has been completed.

IOM, together with its implementing partner, Diaspora Medicale Plus (DMP), reached a total of 3,210 community leaders of at-risk groups through risk awareness and sensitization sessions in North Kivu. Moreover, a total of 177 persons were reached through Risk communication and Community Engagement presentations.

International Organization for Migration:
Copyright © IOM. All rights reserved.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.