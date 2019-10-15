IOM Democratic Republic of the Congo Emergency Response - Situation Report #5 (1- 15 September 2019)

12.8 million People in need (source: OCHA)

8 million persons displaced in DRC (source: OCHA)

108 Points of Control/Points of Entry supported by IOM as part of the EVD response

HIGHLIGHTS

Community meetings and dialogues were organised in Ituri Province, which focused on risk communication and community engagement, as well as the importance of handwashing in POEs/POCs. A total of 30 persons participated.

Over 1,600 Congolese returnees expelled from Angola in Kasai and Kasai Central Provinces received onward transportation assistance (OTA) and unconditional cash assistance to return to their areas of origin.

During the reporting period, population displacement was seen in Nyunzu territory, Tanganyika Province and Masisi territory, North Kivu Province. IOM recorded 6,600 individuals were displaced in Nyunzu and 9,894 individuals in Masisi territory.

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of 14 September, 3,125 Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) cases have been confirmed with the number of deaths reaching 2,090 since the start of the outbreak on 1 August 2018 (source: Ministry of Health (MoH)/WHO). At present, 29 Health Zones (HZ) across North Kivu, Ituri, and South Kivu Provinces remain affected. As of 15 September, Goma city was declared Ebola free, as the last case of EVD in Goma was registered more than 42 days, since 2 August (source: MoH/WHO, 2019).

Securing humanitarian access continue to be a challenge and subject to local conflict dynamics. During the reporting period, medics in Rwampara, Mambasa, Beni, and Bunia, reportedly continued to encounter increasing attacks and resistance among local communities.